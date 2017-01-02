Boxing News

Lara leads off 2017 boxing schedule

Super welterweight world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (23-2-2, 13 KOs) will take on former world champion Yuri Foreman (34-2, 10 KOs) in the first world title fight of 2017. The bout will take place at the Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami, Florida, and be televised on SPIKE.

“On fight night, I’m making another statement and going for the knockout,” said Lara. “After this fight, it’s time to unify the division, then move up to win the middleweight titles!”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.