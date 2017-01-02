Lara leads off 2017 boxing schedule

Boxing News

Super welterweight world champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (23-2-2, 13 KOs) will take on former world champion Yuri Foreman (34-2, 10 KOs) in the first world title fight of 2017. The bout will take place at the Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami, Florida, and be televised on SPIKE.

“On fight night, I’m making another statement and going for the knockout,” said Lara. “After this fight, it’s time to unify the division, then move up to win the middleweight titles!”