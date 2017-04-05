Lara now fit and ready

Boxing News

Back to 100% after a year of recovering from a hand injury, and a botched robbery that resulted in him being shot, power-punching Mexican featherweight contender Jorge “Pilón” Lara is back and looking for a significant fight.

Lara (28-0-2, 20 KOs), from Guadalajara, was last seen scoring the biggest victory of his career in April 2016, when he destroyed multiple world champion Fernando Montiel in one round at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The powerful southpaw was able to drop Montiel four times before the fight was waved over at 1:37 of the opening three minutes.

Lara injured his hand in the impressive victory and then was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt in his homeland. All of which resulted in a long year off for the 26-year-old. Despite the hiatus, he is still ranked WBC #9 and IBF #8 at featherweight.