Larghetti to replace Battelo for European cruiserweight belt

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Former WBO world title challenger Mirko Larghetti (24-2, 16 KOs) will face undefeated Belgian Yves Ngabu (17-0, 12) for the vacant European (EBU) cruiserweight title on June 4th in Roeselare, northwestern Belgium. The 34-year-old Italian cruiserweight, promoted by Round Zero, has been approved by EBU as a substitute for puncher Geoffrey Battelo who suffered an injury in a car accident occurred early this week. Larghetti has not fought since March 2016 when he lost a unanimous decision against Micki Nielsen in Denmark, although he came back strong in the championship rounds and was very close to stopping his opponent in the twelfth. The fight night in Roeselare will be promoted by Filiep Tampere.