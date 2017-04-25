Late Results from Atlantic City

Boxing News

This past Saturday, unbeaten jr welterweight Keenan Smith (11-0, 5 KOs) stopped Edgar Gabejan (27-34-7, 9 KOs) in round seven of their scheduled eight round bout that headlined a show at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

Smith dominated the action, as Gabejan was reduced to lunging holding and even went to the canvas several times for slips. Smith was able to score a knockdown in round seven from a flurry of punches. Smith was fully in control and stepped on the gas in the seventh, as he dropped Gabejan for a second time from a flurry of body punches. Gabejan got to his feet, but he had taken enough punishment and the fight was stopped at 1:43.

Kenneth Sims, Jr. remained undefeated by stopping Israel Villela in round three of their scheduled six-round super lightweight bout.

Sims battered a tough Villela, and then in round two cut him around the right eye. In round three, Sims landed three flush blows, and the bout was stopped at 1:03.

Sims of Chicago is 12-0 with 4 knockouts. Villela of Cancun, MX is 6-5-2.

Heavyweights Tyrell Wright and Dan Pasciolla fought to a 6-round draw. Both fighters took a card 58-56, and a third card read even at 57-57. Wright of Jersey City, NJ is 9-0-2. Pasciolla of Brick, NJ is 9-2-2.

John Bauza needed just 17 seconds to destroy Francis Gakpetor in the scheduled six-round super lightweight bout. Bauza decked Gakpetor with a hard 1-2 and the fight was over soon as he hit the ground. Bauza of North Bergen, NJ is 6-0 with three knockouts. Gakpetor of Ghana is 2-4-1.

Dylan Price stopped Chris Nelson in round three of their scheduled four round super flyweight bout. Price started to beat-down Nelson in round two, and in round three battered Nelson until putting him down with a body shot, and the fight was stopped at 2:37. Price of Sicklerville, NJ is 2-0 with two knockouts. Nelson of Kentucky is 1-4.

Emmanuel Rodriguez made a successful pro debut with a four-round split decision over Jaxel Marrero in a bantamweight bout. Rodriguez of Newark, NJ took two cards by 39-37 tallies, while Marrero took a card 39-37. Marrero of Puerto Rico falls to 1-8-2.

The show was promoted by GH3 Promotions and D and D Management.