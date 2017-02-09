Late Results from Davenport, IA

Boxing News

By john Unland

Phil Armer and Clint Calkins teamed up with Alien Boi Boxing to bring another successful show to the Quad Cities this past Saturday in Davenport, Iowa. It was standing room only in the Danceland Ballroom, and the local fighters did not disappoint.

The main event saw local fighter Joe Perez take on Jeff Farmer in a 6 rounder. There were contrasting styles in this one, as Perez was content to sit back and pick his spots, while Farmer was looking to throw punches in bunches and end it early. The only problem with Farmer’s strategy is that his punches had little to no effect on Perez, and when Perez landed everyone knew it. Farmer went down from a shot to the body in second, but that didn’t slow him down, he came out in the third still trying to hit Perez with his flurries, but by the fourth Perez had him timed and was walking through Farmers punches to land combinations of his own, one of those combinations put Farmer down and out, much to the delight of the crowd. The knockout put an exclamation point on another great show featuring a thriving boxing scene and a growing fanbase that hopefully will continue to grow.

The evening started with a 4 rounder between debuting Rodrigo Rubio of Waterloo and Lupe Jimenez. Rubio showed why he has been one of the better amateurs in the state the last couple of years iby winning every round on his way to a unanimous decision. Both fighters started off cautious and felt each other for the first round with Rubio getting the better of the exchanges. In the second it was obvious Rubio held a speed and skill advantage but Jimenez kept trying to close the gap, but his punches generally missed their target. By the third round the nerves of his pro debut were gone and with his confidence building Rubio began to land combinations and was looking for the knockout. It didn’t come but Rubio was just too fast for Jimenez who had to resort to holding the last two rounds to make it to the scorecards. Rubio begins his career 1-0, while Jimenez falls to 0-2.

The second fight of the night was Joe Munoz against Eddie Hamilton, both making their pro debuts. Munoz was game and tried to mix it up early but he dropped early in the round by Hamilton. Munoz rose and kept swinging but it was clear Hamilton had a strength and speed advantage as he dropped Munoz again at 1:40 of the first round. The referee waved it off as Munoz starts his career 0-1 and Hamilton looked impressive going to 1-0. This was definitely the knockout of the night, and fans are looking forward to seeing Hamilton again.

In what was most likely the fight of the night, Carlos Barbosa and Lionel Jimenez engaged in an all out brawl that ended in a draw. For four rounds these two stood toe to toe with neither giving an inch in a exciting back and forth affair. Barbosa won the first round as he outworked Jimenez with accurate punches and a higher output, but Jimenez came out a different fighter in the second round as he started landing punches and took the fight to Barbosa. The third and fourth round were more of the same as both fighters went toe to toe in the center of the ring, and while neither fighter had much left on their punches by the end of the fourth they kept throwing, both looking for the knockout. The last three rounds could have gone either way, and a draw seemed like the right decision. Barbosa now sits at 1-0-1 while Jimenez settles for a draw for the first time in his career and is now 2-16-1.

The fourth fight on the card saw fan favorite and Davenport native Stephen Edwards win an ugly 4 round decision over Ottumwa journeyman Jeremy Marts. It was clear from the beginning Marts was only looking to make it through the fight on his feet and started holding early and often. At times it seemed more like a wrestling match, but Edwards kept throwing punches through his frustration and had Marts on the canvas 4 times throughout the fight. It was an easy night for Edwards and it will be interesting to see how he fares as he steps up in competition. Marts drops to 12-24 and Edwards improves to 5-0-1.

Next up was the always entertaining Limberth Ponce from Rock Island, Illinois. It was all Ponce from the start, and while Cabrera had a few moments, they were short lived and the outcome was never in doubt. Cabrera was down in the second round and again in the third. He beat the count but decided he had had enough and the local favorite improved to 12-3 with his ninth KO. Cabrera falls to 0-2.

Ted Muller and Orlando Reyes were fighting for a CBA belt, and it looked like it would be all Reyes early. He dominated the first two rounds and Muller was lucky to make it through to the third. In the third Reyes began to tire and the veteran Muller had to dig deep and rely on experience, but he somehow managed to survive to see the final bell in what was a 6 round majority draw. Reyes showed good power but needs more stamina and conditioning, it was his first fight in a little over 3 years and the rust showed. He is now 2-1-1 and Muller is 20-16-3. The good news for those in attendance is that there was immediate talk of a rematch, so hopefully we will see these two go at it again soon.