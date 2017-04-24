Late Results from Elk Grove Village, IL

Boxing News

By Craig Wick at ringside

Hitz boxing went right back to the Belvedere Event Center in Elk Grove Village, IL, Friday night for their second offering of 2017 (more on that later), a 5-bout card highlighted, if the attendance was any indication, by some pretty popular local fighters. Chief among them was Chicago’s Tommy Hughes (2-0, 1 KO) who took the feature with a decision over Robert Guerra (2-4, 1 KO) Holland, MI, after four rounds of fast-paced light heavyweight action. Irish faithful expecting a quick night for Hughes should have done their due diligence, as Guerra, who turned pro in 2015, had faced nothing but beastly opposition since, and by and large stood up to it. His toughness was frequently called upon, especially in round 3, when he absorbed several crunching right hands that would have starched lesser fighters. Guerra showed his mettle in rallying back, in round four particularly, when both fighters got a rise from the crowed with frenetic action that lasted until the bell. No drama from the judges, as Hughes performed well and easily captured the decision on all three scorecards, 40-36.

Lightweight Yousif Saleh, another Chicago fighter with showgoer support, picked up his fourth win in as many tries, pasting Nicholas Rodriguez, Somerset, KY, with everything he had, in settling for a shutout unanimous decision win after four. Saleh’s hand and foot speed were simply too much for Rodriguez, who, despite chasing after Saleh for much of the bout, simply found himself running into one combination after another for his efforts.

Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hood (3-0, 1 KO) continued his successful transition from MMA to boxing defeating Tommy Washington Jr. (6-11-1, 2 KOs) Lansing, MI, after four rounds of bruising heavyweight action. Hood, who continues to move along at what can only be considered an accelerated pace, had issues throughout with Washington, which should come as no surprise considering the Michigan native’s experience. Still, the pace set by Hood, as well as his slightly higher output, offset the occasional right hands that Washington launched his way. Judges all saw it the same, 39-37 for “Juggernaut.”

Rising prospect Nick Ramirez improved his record to 10-0-1, 2 KOs, with a six-round unanimous decision over the classy and tough, Benito Tovar (8-3-4, 5 KOs) Waukesha, WI. The early rounds saw Ramirez boxing beautifully from the outside, keeping Tovar, who was working behind a bobbing and weaving crouch, at bay, where he was unable to launch effectively. Rounds 3 and 4 saw excellent work by both men, Tovar cranking up the body attack and Ramirez strafing him on the way in with pinpoint right hands to the head. Round five Ramirez finally broke through, crippling the Milwaukee fighter with a left hook to the liver. With Tovar appearing “ready to go,” Ramirez poured it on, landing heavy artillery to the head and body, however Tovar battled back gamely and refused to fold. The final round saw Tovar again in distress, once again from a hook to the body, however the Wisconsin badger fought back when cornered, and gamely saw the final bell. Judges didn’t have to contemplate too hard in this one, 60-54, all for Ramirez.

Matt Cameron, out of nearby Niles, IL, made his professional debut two short months ago against the kind of fighter many trainers suggest should be smothered at birth: tall, rangy, talented southpaw offering more angles than a sadistic geometry professor. Somehow, while not entirely figuring out his opponent’s puzzle, Cameron did enough good work to get a respectable draw that night. This time around, less “trickery” was served up in the form of Nebraska ship-in, Chris Hancock. The heavyweight matchup saw Cameron taking the initiative from the get-go, frequently finding Hancock with lead left hooks and right hands to the head. A hook to the body seemed to have Hancock on the way out late in the fourth however Cameron’s follow-up was derailed by the bell. At the conclusion, all three judges had Cameron up, 40-34 (2 points were deducted from Hancock for what was deemed excessive holding).

Fight Night Finales: Highly unusual for Bobby Hitz to pony up with back-to-back offerings in this neck of the woods. Typically, you get two nights at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, IN before the northwest burbs get thrown a fistic bone. Not sure what one can glean, but it certainly appears to be a shift in promotional strategy. The Horseshoe, as nice a venue as there is for spectating broken noses, cannot legally accommodate the under twenty-one herd, which no doubt can crimp a promoter’s pocketbook. Judging by tonight’s turnout, as well as the SRO throng which attended his February card, both heavy on the budding and beardless, it may be a while before fans see a blackjack table adjacent to a Hitz boxing ring.

In tonight’s “they walk among us” segment, not long ago this writer bumped into a crackpot who was adamant in his belief that not only did James Toney deserve the decision over David Tiberi but suggested that Paul Williams also did enough to shade Erislandy Lara. Not sure what psychiatrists are currently using as a benchmark to establish insanity, but these two admissions were more than enough for me to suggest an immediate straitjacket and one-way trip to the nearby Elgin nuthouse….