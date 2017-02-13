Late results from Ontario, California

Boxing News

Photo: Thompson Boxing Promotions

Junior welterweight Giovani Santillan (21-0, 11 KOs) remained unbeaten during Friday’s “Path to Glory” main event from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calf.

The steely southpaw from San Diego thoroughly outpointed Mexico’s Omar Tienda (18-4, 11 KOs) through 8-rounds, sweeping all scorecards 80-72.

“At times, he was difficult to hit because he bent down at the waist,” said Santillan, one of Thompson Boxing’s most promising prospects. “In the end it didn’t matter because I found angles on him every round and he never really frustrated me.”

Santillan relied on his jab to control the tempo and later worked in the pocket to land power shots that consistently slowed down Tienda.

“I was able to do what I wanted,” Santillan said. “It was a solid win.”

In the 8-round co-feature, Santa Ana’s Erick Ituarte (16-1-1, 2 KOs) extended his win streak to nine with a dominating performance against Naciff Martinez (17-10-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico. Scores: 80-72 twice, 79-73.