Boxing News

Lemieux: I’m in better shape than I was against Stevens

Fighting as the co-main event to Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr., former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) makes quick return to the ring after spectacular knockout over Curtis Stevens in March to face Marco “Dorado” Reyes (35-4, 26 KOs) on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena, live on Pay-Per-View. Below is what David Lemieux and his trainer Marc Ramsay had to say yesterday at their media day:

David Lemieux: “I’m in better shape than I was against Stevens. I only took a week off before heading back to the gym. I could not pass up the opportunity to fight on the May 6th card as the co-main event for Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., while all eyes will be on us. I love the Mexican fans who always put on a great atmosphere during the fights.

“Reyes is a solid opponent, but I am very confident in my abilities. I don’t think he will last long in the ring against me. I intend to make another statement on May 6.”

Marc Ramsay: “It’s going to be a good fight, especially in the early rounds. We are facing a bit of a kamikaze boxer, which we must take very seriously. You have to have a good defense and a good approach…when it comes to technique, David really is superior, so it’s going to have to show. He is very conscious of the extent of the importance of this fight.”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.