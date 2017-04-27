Boxing News

Fighting as the co-main event to Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr., former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) makes quick return to the ring after spectacular knockout over Curtis Stevens in March to face Marco “Dorado” Reyes (35-4, 26 KOs) on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena, live on Pay-Per-View. Below is what David Lemieux and his trainer Marc Ramsay had to say yesterday at their media day:

David Lemieux: “I’m in better shape than I was against Stevens. I only took a week off before heading back to the gym. I could not pass up the opportunity to fight on the May 6th card as the co-main event for Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., while all eyes will be on us. I love the Mexican fans who always put on a great atmosphere during the fights.

“Reyes is a solid opponent, but I am very confident in my abilities. I don’t think he will last long in the ring against me. I intend to make another statement on May 6.”

Marc Ramsay: “It’s going to be a good fight, especially in the early rounds. We are facing a bit of a kamikaze boxer, which we must take very seriously. You have to have a good defense and a good approach…when it comes to technique, David really is superior, so it’s going to have to show. He is very conscious of the extent of the importance of this fight.”