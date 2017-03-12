Lemieux KOs Stevens in all out war

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

A clash of bib-punching middleweight contenders that figured to be an all-out war, turned out to be all that and more. Former IBF world champion David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (29-6, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY. Both traded bombs the entire way and both had their moments. Lemieux ended matters with a crushing left hook in round three that put Stevens on the deck out cold. Time was 1:59.