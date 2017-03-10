Lemieux-Stevens could be another BAD Classic

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

A highly anticipated quality fight with unlimited potential, Saturday’s match-up between David Lemieux and Curtis Stevens finds itself sandwiched between two higher profile contests, last weekend’s welterweight tilt of undefeated fighters and the heavily anticipated PPV showdown of Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs. But the HBO Boxing After Dark showdown between the powerful pair of Lemieux and Stevens has the explosive potential of a keg of dynamite resting in a bed of napalm has being largely flying under the radar, much like another largely overlooked BAD contest of 15 years ago.

The spring of 2002 featured a non-title ten round fight between two aging warriors with no titles on the line and just 6,000 in attendance. Boxing’s spotlight at the time was focused on the sport’s ultimate showdown of Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson that was a mere three weeks away. If that wasn’t enough, chapter two of Morales-Barrera was right around the corner as well. Hardcore fans of the sport knew Gatti-Ward would certainly be worth watching, but the event went largely unnoticed leading up to the epic bout.

Nobody is suggesting that Lemieux-Stevens will ever compare to Gatti-Ward, heck nobody at the time could envision that Gatti-Ward would turn out as great as it was, but like that original epic battle, all the ingredients are there for potentially another BAD classic. It remains to be seen how the ingredients will percolate come fight night, but if the battle retains any of the animosity of their recent public appearances together, fans may talking about Lemieux versus Stevens for some time to come.

Lemieux and his team had already started looking towards bigger battles than Stevens but understand the potential of what should be a great battle. Lemieux’s trainer Marc Ramsay told Fightnews, “We were all looking for other kinds of challenges, Stevens had lost Hassan N’Dam who David beat and we were trying to look forward, not backward, but HBO came along and asked for that fight. We can understand why. Both boxers will guarantee that the fans have a really good fight and it was just the right timing.”

But while fans clamour for a toe-to-toe Gatti-Ward type battle or a real life Rock ‘em Sock ‘em type of battle, Lemieux’s trainer Marc Ramsay is predictably hoping for something more subdued and contained.

“It’s something that David can bring to the table, everybody knows that part,” Ramsay told Fightnews about his man’s slugging ability before departing for Verona New York. “At the end of the day, David has other tools, he’s fast, he has a good technique, he can do a lot of things in the ring to win a fight like this. At the end of the day I believe David is more of a complete fighter.”

Like everyone else, Ramsay is fully expecting fireworks, but wants Lemieux in full control when the fuse is lit. “With the styles of both fighters, I think we’re going to have some explosions for sure, but before we start going in that direction, we need a good control of the fight and it’s a question of timing.

“Everybody is expecting a big knockout and it’s probably going to happen, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning a fight and I have to prepare my fighter for twelve hard rounds. I think David can have complete control through the fight, whether it’s by decision or he stops before the end.”

Ramsay believes that forcing Stevens into mistakes is what will carry the day. “He’s a good fighter, he’s a good technician, a very good amateur background, he hits hard like everybody knows; but he’s the kind of guy that is very good guy when things are going good. When things aren’t going his way, other aspects of his boxing are not that strong and I think we will be able to exploit that.”