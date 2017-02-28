Lemieux-Stevens quick quotes

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

David Lemieux: It’s going to be a great night, a great night for me. Curtis Stevens is a step in where I want to go.

You’ve never fought a guy like me. I’m going to destroy you.

You don’t have to talk so much.

Stevens is going to get knocked out, that’s what’s going to happen.

I don’t care if his hand is a 100% or a 1000%, I’m going to go in there and destroy him. You’re not making it out of the fight.

I’m not that worked up at all but sometimes it makes me laugh the trash he’s doing and the way he talks and the lack of professionalism. To me it doesn’t make any difference, but sometimes he says things and I have to reply, even though I’m concentrating on camp.

Emotion, it doesn’t really get to me, I know what I’m going to do March 11th. He’s a clown, he wants to put up funny stuff on Instagram, he puts my picture of me getting hit by Golovkin when he got destroyed a lot worse. I don’t know why he has to put other opponents in the mix when this is between him and me.

Curtis Stevens: I am who I am 24/7, 7 days a week. If I got something to say, I say it to you. David says it to the camera and I say it directly to his face. When I see him, he has nothing to say, David usually talks his shit to the press.

Tell your camp to bring smelling salts because they’re going to have to wake your ass up.

I fought a million you’s, but you ain’t fought nobody like me. March 11th meet me in the middle of the ring, that’s all ya gotta do.

David you’ve never talked so much in your life, you gotta boost yourself up.

My hand is good, I use it every day, I use it in sparring, I use it on the bag, I use it on the pads, it’s good. I’m good to go.

You ain’t doing shit. That’s what I want, I want you to come in there like a raging bull.

I don’t think it’s going to go to the scorecards. He may try to survive, he may just go.

I don’t control the Curtis Stevens page, but it’s nice that you’re watching what’s going on. You’re watching every move I make.

Oscar De La Hoya: The loser puts himself into a small corner; it’s going to be an uphill battle from but because of their fan friendly styles they produce in the ring (they should come out of it alright). The animosity will transcend inside the ring and it will be a great fight. The winner goes into line to fight the biggest names in the sport today in the middleweight division and the loser will go onto an uphill battle, but the uphill is not that steep because of their styles.

John David Jackson (trainer for Stevens): Camp has been going well. Curtis has been a true professional and March 11th we’ll be ready.

Marc Ramsey (trainer for Lemieux): This will be more about what David Lemieux can bring to the ring. Curtis is a good boxer, Curtis is a powerful boxer that everyone knows, but at the end of the day I don’t notice that much on Curtis Stevens because I know the result will be in our hands, not his. I think David is a more complete fighter and we’ll show it next week.