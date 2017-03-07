Lemieux: I want to take his head off

Boxing News

Former IBF Middleweight World Champion David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KOs) hosted a media workout at Sherbatov MMA in Laval, Quebec, the same week he departs for Verona, NY for his HBO showdown with Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens (29-5, 21 KOs) on Saturday at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Lemieux was joined his trainer Marc Ramsay at today’s media workout and spoke onsite about his matchup with Stevens and his training leading up to the mega event for the middleweight titles.

David Lemieux: “The last time that my opponent spoke so much and I so disliked him, I believe it was Delray Raines. I broke three of his ribs and his nose. It didn’t end up very well for him…I couldn’t be more prepared for a fight. I have one objective in mind: I want to take his head off.

“I am so motivated to put on a great performance on Saturday night. Stevens put a lot of oil in the fire with his disrespectful comments and he will pay for it…I had an exceptional camp and we have prepared for this fight very seriously. We are ready for the best Stevens there is, going 12 rounds if needed. I guarantee you that it will be a rough night for him.”

Marc Ramsey, Lemieux trainer: “It is important to go there and deliver a spectacular performance. This is a good challenge. In this fight, we have to execute well what we have prepared to do for the last eight weeks.”