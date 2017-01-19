Leo Santa Cruz: I want to show I am better than Carl Frampton

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Former three division world champion Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KOs) is focused and ready for his rematch against WBA featherweight champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (23-0, 14 KOs) on Saturday, January 28th at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas live on Showtime. The WBC diamond belt is also in dispute.

“I am excited anxious and happy to step back in the ring. I want to go out and show what I have worked on,” Santa Cruz told Fightnews.com®. “I feel great with strength and conditioning and power. This camp has been good. I want to show I am better than Carl Frampton.”

Santa Cruz’ father/trainer Jose Santa Cruz added, “I have been here for this entire camp. It has been great with training and sparring. I believe me not being present for the last camp affected him.”