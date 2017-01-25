Liam Smith blames Liam Williams

Boxing News

Former WBO super welterweight boss Liam Smith has blamed long-term rival Liam Williams for costing him the chance of winning the Lord Lonsdale belt outright and has vowed to settle the score when they clash at the Manchester Arena on April 8th. “He was my mandatory challenger for over twelve months and he wouldn’t take the fight,” said Smith. “Fair play to his team, they openly said that he wasn’t ready to face me but it’s Liam Williams’ fault I haven’t got a British title outright. I’ll settle that score when I beat him in April. This is a fight that I’m massively confident of winning and it’s one that I’ll happily win and put to bed. I’m a bit curious as to why people are made up for this fight now and why they weren’t at the time I was British Champion but I’m happy to take it and settle the score.”

Smith vs. Williams features on the undercard of Terry Flanagan’s fifth WBO World Lightweight title defense against Petr Petrov.