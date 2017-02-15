Light heavy twinbill in Leipzig

Boxing News

Photos: Eroll Popova / Team SES

The kickoff press conference for the March 18 clash in Leipzig, Germany, tool place Monday at the Bayerischer Bahnhof restaurant. European light heavyweight champion Robert Stieglitz (50-5-1, 29 KOs) makes his first title defense against Nikola Sjekloća (32-4, 11 KOs) and WBO/WBA Inter-Continental light heavyweight beltholder Dominic Boesel (23-0, 8 KOs) faces undefeated Finn Sami “Boom Boom” Enbom (14-0, 7 KOs) on a card that will feature five title fights in all.

Robert Stieglitz: “This opponent is a very good man and has never been stopped. Naturally I won’t be giving up the title willingly.”

Nikola Sjekloca: “We’ve only been missing by a little bit, but we’ve made up for it and Stieglitz will feel it!”

Dominic Bösel: He’d better practice his “Boom Boom” in training camp and we’ll see in the ring how much “Boom Boom” is left.”

Sami Enbom: “We have a plan and with my “Boom Boom“ we’ll relieve him of his belt and bring it to Finland!”

In heavyweight action, Erkan Teper (16-1, 10 KOs) comes back against Mariuz “Viking” Wach (32-2, 17 KOs) for the IBF International title. Former world champion Yoan Pablo Hernández is the new Teper trainer.

Erkan Teper: “This is a good opportunity and a top opponent. When I beat him, all the doors are open to me….with new trainer Yoan Pablo Hernández, I’m back in the fast lane. He’s tough!”

Mariusz Wach: “This fight will be a reboot. With a win, I think I’ll climb in the rankings and may call for the world champion again. On the heavyweight scene there’s a lot of movement with many opportunities.”

Also, “Team Germany” welterweight Phillip Nsingi (6-0, 1 KO) faces Kasim Gashi (9-0, 4 KOs) and female featherweight Sandra Atanassow (5-0, 2 KOs) meets Gabriella Busa (4-7, 2 KOs) in a pair of German International title bouts.