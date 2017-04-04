Lightweight contender Cherry in action tonight

Boxing News

Former title challenger Edner Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs) takes on once-beaten Omar Douglas (17-1, 12 KOs) tonight in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Cherry of Wauchula, Florida has had a smooth camp while training in the Sunshine State and is ready for the 46th start of his professional start.

“Everything is good, and we will be prepared for everything,” said the 34-year-old Cherry. “Whatever Douglas brings, we will be prepared for. This is not the first time, that I’ve been in this position. He is the guy who has to prove he can perform. I have been there before, so the pressure is on him.”

Cherry believes a win should gain him another crack at a world title. “A win definitely puts me ahead. It will open doors for better fights and better paydays. A title shot is what I want. But also a bigger money fight that will take care of my family.”