Boxing News

Linares beats Crolla again, retains WBA lightweight title in dominant fashion

WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Anthony Crolla (31-6-3, 13 KOs) in their rematch on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Linares was superb over the first six rounds, dropping Crolla in round six with a left uppercut. Crolla had good rounds eight and nine, but Linares closed strong to punctuate a 118-109, 118-109, 118-109 win.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.