Linares beats Crolla again, retains WBA lightweight title in dominant fashion

Boxing News

WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares (42-3, 27 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Anthony Crolla (31-6-3, 13 KOs) in their rematch on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Linares was superb over the first six rounds, dropping Crolla in round six with a left uppercut. Crolla had good rounds eight and nine, but Linares closed strong to punctuate a 118-109, 118-109, 118-109 win.