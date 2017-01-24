Boxing News

Linares-Crolla 2 kickoff press conference

WBA lightweight world champion Jorge Linares and former titlist Anthony Crolla held a press conference on Tuesday in Manchester, England, to formally announce their upcoming rematch on March 25 live on SHOWTIME from Manchester Arena. Linares (41-3, 27 KOs) narrowly outpointed defending champion Crolla (31-5-3, 13 KOs) last September in a thrilling battle in Crolla’s hometown of Manchester.

Photo: Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom Boxing

The WBC has mandated that the winner of Linares-Crolla II must face the winner of this Saturday’s matchup between WBC lightweight world champion Dejan Zlaticanin and undefeated two-division titlist Mikey Garcia.

Jorge Linares: “I wasn’t supposed to win the first fight, but I’m glad I did so I can come back and do it again. The belts mean so much to me and my country, and I am going to work very hard to make sure that I take them home again.”

Anthony Crolla: “I want the belt back, simple. Fighting for these prizes in front of us is huge. I’m so lucky to have a second chance and it’s one I have to take…I am better in rematches and I’m locking myself away to work harder and smarter to make sure these belts stay here.”










