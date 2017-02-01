Linares-Garcia clash in the pipeline

Boxing News

WBA lightweight champion (and WBC diamond beltholder) Jorge Linares has commented on newly crowned WBC lightweight king Mikey Garcia’s crushing KO over Dejan Zlaticanin. “I was very impressed with what he did,” said Linares. “He’s a great champion, harboring no doubt he was going to win.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has said that Garcia will have to face the victor of the rematch between Linares and Anthony Crolla, which is on March 25.

“It would be a very interesting fight between us,” stated Linares. “We’ll see what happens if he decides to stay at 135 pounds. If he does, we’ll possibly fight this year.”