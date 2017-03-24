Linares and Zeuge favored to retain WBA titles

Boxing News

WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares is a -245 favorite to defeat Anthony Crolla again in Saturday’s Showtime-televised rematch. Crolla, fighting in his hometown of Manchester, England, is +205. Three-division champion Linares dethroned Crolla by twelve round decision last September to capture the WBA crown.

In the other WBA world title fight, WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge is a healthy -1900 favorite to successfully defend against mandatory challenger Isaac Ekpo +800 in Potsdam, Germany. Zeuge is currently the only German world boxing champion.