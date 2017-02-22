Lipinets back March 4th, awaits Burns-Indogo winner

Boxing News

IBF #1 rank mandatory junior welterweight Sergey Lippinets (11-0, 9 KOs) returns to the ring March 4th. Lipinets will take on hard punching Clarence Booth(14-2, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and a contracted weight of 141 pounds. The contest will be the swing bout on the undercard of the mega showdown main event between Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman.

Lipinets is next in line to face the unfication winner between WBA champ Ricky Burns and IBF champ Julius Indogo. The winner will have 120 days from their April 15th showdown. His dream fight is near but by no means can Lipinetes look past Booth. A fact his manager is well aware of.

“Our team is very excited about the future world title fight but Lipinets has to take care of business with Booth first. After that we will tune into the Burns Indogo fight to see who we will have to prepare for next,” said Alex Vaysfeld of Union Boxing Management.