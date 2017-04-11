Lippe-Morrison forced to withdraw from June 9 fight with broken hand

Boxing News

Undefeated heavyweight sensation Trey Lippe-Morrison has withdrawn from his June 9 bout after suffering a broken hand in training.

The power punching Lippe-Morrison is 13-0 with all of his wins by knockout, 12 of which came inside of two rounds. On September, 23 2016, he demolished previously unbeaten Ed Latimore in less than one round on Showtime and did so in front of a standing room only crowd at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, OK.

A member of Holden Productions’ “Four State Franchise,” Lippe-Morrison was scheduled to appear on a special edition ShoBox card June 9 in Verona, NY as part of Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend.

Lippe-Morrison had surgery on Friday, April 7 and will be out of the ring for approximately 3 months.

“This is a minor setback,” said the legendary Freddie Roach, Lippe-Morrison’s head trainer. “This kid not only has talent but he’s an extremely hard worker. He was back in the gym two days after surgery.”

Tony Holden, Lippe-Morrison’s promoter, is already working on his return bout.

“I spoke with ShoBox’s Gordon Hall and he was confident that Trey will be back on the series by the end of the year. I’m pushing to have a ShoBox card with Trey and Ivan Baranchyk together in Miami, OK or Joplin, MO this fall.”