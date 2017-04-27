Boxing News
LIVE Joshua vs. Klitschko Final Press Conference
Final Press Conference from Sky Sports Studios. Just two more days until the heavyweight world championship bout between undefeated champion Anthony Joshua and long-reigning kingpin Wladimir Klitschko is the most significant heavyweight fight in more than a decade. Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) and Klitschko (64-4, 54 KOs) will unify the heavyweight division as they meet for Joshua’s IBF World Championship and the vacant WBA World Championship in front of a record-setting 90,000 fans at Britain’s largest stadium.