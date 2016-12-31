Boxing News

Tanaka wins second world belt by stopping Fuentes

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese speedster Kosei Tanaka acquired his second world belt of the WBO 108-pound championship when he whipped Mexican veteran Moises Fuentes from the outset and caught him with a flurry of punches to badly drop him and score a fine TKO victory at 2:52 of the fifth round on Saturday in Gifu, Japan. Tanaka, an enfant terrible at 21, seized his second belt in the eighth pro bout, and tied the Japanese record of Naoya Inoue.

