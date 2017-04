Boxing News

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Staten Island welterweight, Kenny Robles, scored a first round stoppage over Latorie Woodberry. Robles delivered a left hook to Woodberry that brought about his downfall and forced the referee to stop the bout. Official time of the stoppage was 1:33 of round 1. Robles is now 2-0, 1 KO while Woodberry is 1-4-1.