LIVE Results from Carson, Calif

Boxing News

By Rocky Morales and Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Maxim Dadashev (7-0, 6KO) very impressively disposed of Bilal Mahasin (9-4-1, 1KO) with a sensational one punch third round knockout. Prior to the knockout, it was a tactical fight with Dadashev getting the better of Mahasin but nothing had happened to suggest a dramatic knockout was approaching. Dadashev, hailing from St. Petersburg Russia but now fighting out of Oxnard and trained by Robert Garcia, cleverly fronted with a right cross but instead threw a vicious left hook that landed on the button. Bahasin went down sideways like a tree falling. The referee started a count but saw Bahasin was in no condition to continue and stopped the fight. Time of the stoppage was 2:09 in the third round of a scheduled eight round welterweight bout.

Alexander Besputin (7-0, 5KO) made it look easy against one time Amir Khan conqueror, Breidis Prescott (30-10, 20KO), in an eight round welterweight bout. Russian born southpaw Besputin not only won every round but also floored Prescott with a perfectly timed right hook counter. All three judges scored the bout the same at 80-71 in favor of Besputin.

In the opening bout from the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California 2016 Gold medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (1-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan made his pro debut with a stoppage over Victor Vasquez (7-3, 3 KOs) as he came off the canvas to score the knockout. Gaibnazarov was down in the opening round but in round two, Gaibnazarov dropped Vasquez with a left as he got up but could not continue. The referee stopped the fight at 1:28 of round two.