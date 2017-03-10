Live Results from Detroit

Boxing News

By Brad Snyder and Dwjuan Frazier at ringside

The 8-round welterweight matchup between Wesley Tucker (14-0, 8 KOs) and Ed Williams (12-1-2, 4 KOs) was absent one thing: slow-dance music. The two fighters hugged and danced their way around the ring without throwing one significant punch the whole fight. Tucker won a unanimous decision in a fight that heard many boos from the crowd for of its lack of excitement.

Joshua Greer, Jr. (12-1-1 5 KOs) answered his fight week promise by knocking out James Gordon Smith (11-1-1NC, 6 KOs) at the 2:06 mark of the 6th Round. Greer controlled the fight with speed and accuracy, knocking down Smith in the 5th Round. Smith battled throughout the fight but could not match Greer in connecting first. The Knockout in the sixth was a vicious right to the head causing Smith to fall awkwardly, ending his unbeaten record.

Bantamweight Ja’Rico O’Quinn (6-0, 5 KOs) kayoed his adversary Szilveszter Kanalas (14-5, 10 KOs) at the 1:23 mark of the 1st round. Kanalas wasn’t prepared for the speed of O’Quinn, who sent Kanalas to the canvas with a vicious right hand to the head, extending his undefeated streak in the process.

In a wild and entertaining fight Welterweight Bakhtiyar Eyubov (12-0, 10KOs) defeated durable Gilbert Venegas (15-27-5, 8KOs) by Unanimous Decision (60-54, 59-55, 60-54). Eyubov was willing to trade punches with Venegas throughout the six round bout. In the later rounds Eyubov was able to still throw the cleaner and more powerful punches.

In a welterweight matchup Larry Ventus (9-11-1, 4 KOs) won a four-round unanimous decision over his opponent Darryol Humphrey (3-9, 1 KO). Ventus was unfazed by Humphrey’s advances and showed incredible patience as he waltzed to an easy win. All three judges scored the fight 40-32.

Marcus Carter improves to (4-0, 4 KOs) with his TKO victory over Henry Wright (0-1). Carter landed the bigger punches and was able to knockdown Wright in the 1st and 3rd Rounds. The referee stopped the fight at the 1:12 mark of the fourth round to give Carter the TKO victory.