Lomachenko, Corrales unification match in the works

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Hall of fame promoter Bob Arum spoke about a possible unification match between Ukrainian WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko and Panamanian WBA super featherweight world champion Jezreel Corrales to be broadcasted by HBO.

“Lomachenko will fight on the 8th or 15th of April. We have not yet concluded the negotiations with his opponent, but most likely it will be a unification bout with Corrales” Arum said.