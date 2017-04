Boxing News

Photos: Sumio Yamada

More photos from Saturday night at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

WBO junior lightweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko, (8-1, 6 KOs) defends against former WBA world champion Jason “El Canito” Sosa (20-2-4, 15 KOs), and WBO cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk (12-0, 10 KOs) defends against Michael Hunter (12-1, 8 KOs).