London Mayor paves the way for record crowd at Wembley heavyweight boxing clash

Boxing News

The biggest boxing crowd Wembley Stadium Connected by EE has ever seen – a record 90,000 capacity – will watch the heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua MBE and Wladimir Klitschko live on Sky Sports Box Office, the Mayor of London announced today.

Sadiq Khan stepped in to ensure the fight for Joshua’s IBF title and the vacant WBA Super and IBO Heavyweight crowns on April 29 will be seen by a post-war record crowd of 90,000.

Reaffirming his commitment to stage the biggest sporting events in the capital, Sadiq answered the call of boxing fans by boosting capacity for the fight by 10,000, after boxing promoter Eddie Hearn secured permission for 80,000.

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport, said: “I’m delighted that the capacity for Joshua vs Klitschko has been increased to 90,000 making it the biggest live gate of all time at the new Wembley stadium. I want to thank Wembley, TfL and Brent Council and particularly the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has fought our corner to ensure a capacity crowd will get the opportunity to watch this event live in the capital.

“At the boxing writers’ dinner last year, Sadiq urged me to bring the biggest fights possible to the city and I’m delighted to have the biggest fight in British boxing history at Wembley Stadium on April 29.”