Lonergan: The chances of a Pacquiao vs Khan for $38Mil is “slim and zero”

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao could still be defending the WBO welterweight championship against Jeff Horn in Brisbane Australia despite the reports that the Amir Khan vs Manny Pacquiao is a “done deal.” It will be much clearer when Bob Arum speaks to Manny Pacquiao adviser, Michael Koncz on Wednesday said Horn’s co-promoter Dean Lonergan of Duco Events.

Dean Lonergan talked to Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “I think the chances of Pacquiao receiving $38 million to fight Khan in the UAE on April 23 are somewhere between slim and zero.

“The situation will become a lot clearer after I talk to Bob Arum on Thursday.

“So far there is still no stadium booked in the UAE and still no word on who is supplying the $38 million. It’s one thing for two fighters to say they’ve reached an agreement but it’s something else entirely to find the money, set up the promotion and all the global television deals that go with it. That takes months of planning.

“If Manny really wants to pursue a fight with Khan in the UAE why doesn’t he give himself a few months to do it and come to Brisbane first for the fight with Jeff Horn? We have a very generous offer on the table with the money already guaranteed.’’

The State Government, Brisbane City Council and Suncorp have formed an alliance guaranteeing multi-million-dollar support.