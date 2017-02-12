Lonergan: We will wait and see if there is any substance that the Horn vs. Pacquiao will be in the UAE

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 Jeff Horn co-promoter Dean Lonergan said that news of Manny Pacquiao adviser Michael Koncz’ statement to the media that the Pacquiao v Horn will now be held in the United Arab Emirates and not Australia in April has come out of the blue but he will wait and see if there is any substance to the story.

“As far as I’m concerned this has totally come out of the blue,” Lonergan said. “We’re just going to have to wait and see if there’s any substance to the story. I’m talking today to Brad Jacobs, the COO of Top Rank, and the other people from the Top Rank team and we continue to organise the fight and until I’m told otherwise by Bob Arum, as far as I’m concerned, we’ll just keep moving forward with Brisbane and trying to get the deal done here.”