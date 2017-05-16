Longtime WBO VP and former AZ boxing commissioner Rudy Paz passes

Boxing News

By David Finger

Fightnews is sad to report the passing of longtime WBO member and former Arizona State Boxing Commission Rudy Paz. Paz was a member of the WBO since its inception and was most recently the third Vice President with the WBO before stepping down in 2016. The funeral service for Paz, who passed away peacefully on May 3rd in Scottsdale, Arizona, took place this weekend in Phoenix. Paz was born in El Paso on May 27, 1938 and leaves behind a wife of fifteen years (Terry Quayle Hicks Paz), three children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.