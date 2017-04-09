Boxing News

Lopez, Luna, Balderas triumph in LA

Former world title challenger Josesito “The Riverside Rocky” Lopez (35-7, 19 KOs) scored a shutout ten round unanimous decision over Saul Corral (23-9, 14 KOs) in the main event of a rare Sunday night card at The Novo (formerly known as Club Nokia) in downtown Los Angeles. Lopez pressed the action from the get-go. He rocked Corral in round six and dropped Corral with a barrage of punches in round ten to punctuate his victory. Scores were 100-89 across the board.

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Alejandro “El Charro” Luna (22-0, 15 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Andrey Klimov (19-4, 9 KOs). Klimov fought most of the fight with a cut over the left eye. Luna staggered Klimov several times en route to a 98-92, 98-92, 97-93 win. Klimov suffered his third straight loss.

In his pro debut, 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (1-0, 1 KO) battered Thomas Smith (3-5-1, 2 KOs) for three minutes and got the TKO win when Smith opted to not come out for round two. The bout was fought at super featherweight.










