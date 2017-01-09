Boxing News

Lopez-Roman upgraded to WBA eliminator

The previously announced matchup between undefeated WBA #3 ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez and the WBA’s #4 ranked Danny Roman has been elevated to a 12-round title eliminator for the WBA (regular) Super Bantamweight belt held by Nehomar Cermeno. Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) and Roman (20-2-1, 7 KOs) will square off in the most significant fight of their careers in the main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader on January 20, live on Showtime from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

In a featured bout on the four-fight ShoBox telecast, undefeated, former national amateur champion Kenneth Sims Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs) will face a new opponent, once-beaten Emmanuel Robles (15-1-1, 5 KOs), in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Also, in the televised opener, undefeated Stephon Young (15-0, 3 KOs) will take on new foe Elton Dharry (20-5-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.

The previously announced opponent for Sims, Wellington Romero, withdrew due to injury, while Young’s opponent, Daniel Rosas, withdrew due to personal reasons.

The previously announced co-feature remains unchanged with undefeated super middleweight Ronald Ellis (13-0-1, 1 NC, 10 KOs) will face off with Christopher Brooker (11-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round 168-pound matchup of ShoBox veterans.










