Louis, Wilder Inducted inducted into Alabama Hall

Boxing News

Joe Louis, Deontay Wilder, Petey Sarron, Eddie Surrett and Billy Martin were inducted into the inaugural class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame as part of a pro fight card last night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Louis entered in the Pro Boxer category and was represented by his nephew Jon Barrow. Wilder was inducted in the Amateur Boxer category for capturing America’s only medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Petey Sarron, the former featherweight champion enters in the Old Timer category. Eddie Surrett of Mobile, Alabama was inducted in the Manager/Trainer/Promoter category and Billy Martin was inducted in the Support Personnel category.

As for the fight card, heavyweight Robert Alfonso, a former Cuban Olympian upped his record to 12-0 (5) with a second round knockout over Roberto Santos, who fell to 12-5 (5). It was the first stoppage defeat of Santos’ career.

Willie Herring, 15-14-3 (5) got back on the winning track with a split decision win over Jason Bergman, 26-14-2 (17) in a six round bout. An accidental clash of heads early in the sixth round which caused a cut to Bergman, ended the action and forced the fight to the cards.

In other action:

Keandrae Leatherwood TKO 1 Daniel Craycraft

Thomas Knox UD 6 Anthony Retic

Deon Nicholson TKO 1 Blake LaCaze

Greg Young, Jr. UD 4 Ousmane Sylla

Fred Weaver TKO 1 Chris Polk