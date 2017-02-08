Lubin-Cota added to CBS telecast

Boxing News

Undefeated super welterweight Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (17-0, 12 KOs) will take on once-beaten knockout artist Jorge Cota (25-1, 22 KOs) in the Thurman-Garcia co-feature on CBS March 4 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Lubin and Cota will open the broadcast with an elimination bout for the WBC 154lb world title held by undefeated champion Jermell Charlo, who is due a mandatory bout against #1 contender Charles Hatley.

The broadcast will be just the second primetime boxing presentation on the CBS Television Network in nearly 40 years.