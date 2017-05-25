Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne Returns June 2

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (24-0, 21 KOs) will return to ring action on June 2nd against American journeyman Mathew Greer (16-20, 13 KOs) at Club Punchbowl, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Browne talked to Paul Nasari on radio 2BACR 100.9FM.

“I’m extremely happy to be getting back in the ring. It has been over a year now without fighting.” Browne said. “I have been training six days week. I will be fighting June 2nd at Club Punchbowl in Sydney. It’s been a long time since I boxed in Sydney. I’m going to put on a good show in front of the home crowd.”

Browne also talked about his win over Ruslan Chagaev in Russia to capture the WBA title but then being stripped for failing the drug test.

“I had to score a knockout to win the fight in Russia against Ruslan Chaegev. I talked to the referee (Stanley Christodoulou) at the airport the next day and he told me the judges had me eight rounds down so I’m glad I scored the knockout. I am frustrated of what has happened to me and will now take it out on my opponent Mathew Greer on June 2nd. I am looking for a knockout win. Greer is a journeyman who has won 16 fights and lost 20 fights. He has been in the ring against James Toney and Shannon Briggs but he is not going to win because I’m going to knock him out.”

“It’s a great fight for me after being inactive for over a year. I believe I’m the best puncher in the heavyweight division. Jeff Fenech has held the pads for both me and Mike Tyson. The power I can generate is much more, but in saying that, I’m not comparing myself to Mike Tyson who is much more explosive.”