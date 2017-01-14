Boxing News

Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne Update

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne contacted Fightnews.com® to give the latest update regarding his failed drug test by the WBC Clean Boxing Program in November. “I get asked every day and the last thing I wanted to be doing is nothing. I’m training hard every day. I’m fit. I’m sitting at about 270 pounds. Fitter than I have ever been which is good. I’m performing better in sparring and everything else. So it’s a ‘wait and see game’ for me. I’m waiting for the WBC to come up with some sort of a decision. I have a meeting with the WBA on Tuesday. Just to see what happens – maybe fined – maybe banned. I will see what happens. But I will be back with a vengeance and literally fight as often as I can and for as many belts as I can. So that’s what’s going on at the moment.”

Browne scored a ten round stoppage of Ruslan Chagaev in March 2016 to capture the WBA heavyweight crown in Chechnya but later was stripped because he failed a drug test.










