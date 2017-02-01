Lucas Browne to tell his story in new book

Boxing News



By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The story of Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne will be published next month in a new book titled The World Champion That Never Was by Graham Clarke which will focus on Browne winning the WBA heavyweight title by ten round stoppage on March 5, 2016 over Ruslan Chaegev in Grozny, Russia. Browne was stripped two months later because of a failed drug test administered by VADA. He was banned for six months and stripped by the WBA.

Browne told Fightnews.com® he thinks the drug was planted in his food. Browne’s lawyer appealed the WBA decision and he was successful in receiving an opportunity to challenge for the WBA title again. However, in December while training for a bout with former world champion Shannon Briggs, Browne failed a second VADA drug test that the WBC conducted.

Browne says the drug was mistakenly taken in a pre-workout supplement. The WBA reached a decision on his penalty. A two-year ban which will see Browne back in action after March 2018. Browne is now 37 years of age and vows that he will make it back into the all the world ratings and challenge for the heavyweight championship again.

“Big Daddy” will stay based in Perth, Western Australia but will train with Rodney Browne in Sydney before big fights. Browne believes he has at least five years left in boxing.

The author of The Lucas Browne Story is Graham Clarke, the father of Browne’s manager Matt Clarke. According to the Browne camp, he has captured the real story and the book gives inside information on what happened in Grozny on March 5, 2016 when Browne upset Ruslan Chaegev and delivered a ten round stoppage to capture the WBA world title.

“Clarke was there with me through it all and saw first hand, so it’s a very accurate account in my mind,” said Browne, who has a special message for Fightnews.com® readers: “I will be back and I’m angry and bitter. I’m going to be known as the destroyer of wills.”