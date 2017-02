Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The latest video update from former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne who says he will be back in the ring soon and also mentions his book release “THE WORLD CHAMPION THAT NEVER WAS – LUCAS BROWNE will be in book stores on March 1st, Browne also said he would welcome fights with Englishmen Dylan Whyte and Derrick Chisora.