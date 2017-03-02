Boxing News

Lucas-Colomban in action Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Sydney based middleweight Mark Lucas (7-0, 3 KOs) will be in action against Melbourne based Samuel Colomban (24-9-1, 11 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant Orient Pacific Boxing Federation title at Club Punchbowl, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday.

Colomban is coming off a six round draw against former world title challenger Tommy Browne last December.

Former amateur star Lucas coming off a ten round decision over Peter Georgiou in 2016.

Promoter: Paul and Hannah Nasari.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.