Lucas-Colomban in action Saturday

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Sydney based middleweight Mark Lucas (7-0, 3 KOs) will be in action against Melbourne based Samuel Colomban (24-9-1, 11 KOs) over ten rounds for the vacant Orient Pacific Boxing Federation title at Club Punchbowl, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday.

Colomban is coming off a six round draw against former world title challenger Tommy Browne last December.

Former amateur star Lucas coming off a ten round decision over Peter Georgiou in 2016.

Promoter: Paul and Hannah Nasari.