Luis proves you can go home again

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

The last time there was boxing in Cornwall Ontario in 2002, a young fourteen year-old Tony Luis seeing a professional event for the first time knew that boxing was what he wanted to do fulltime.

“That would have been the first pro event I ever went to,” the now 29-year-old contender told Fightnews of the event that featured a Canadian Lightweight championship bout, the division that Luis now competes in. “I was already steered in that direction (of becoming a professional boxer) though. Ever since I got my first taste of sweat and leather in the boxing gym, I was much younger than that, I knew this was something I wanted to do for as long as my body could do it.”

Luis proves that you can go home again as all these years later the 22-3 fighter headlines Saturday night versus Mexican Noe Nunez, 17-4-1, at the same Cornwall arena he got complimentary VIP tickets as a teenager.

Luis began his career an hour east with his first 14 fights taking place an hour east in Montreal, but after being a road warrior much of the past five years, figured now was the time to return to a place that still remains home to him.

“I remember that show back then, I know we didn’t get the best turnout, but it wasn’t because we didn’t get the best quality boxers on the card, it was because they weren’t local and there wasn’t a big fan base for boxing at the time. It doesn’t matter how good the guy is, if the community doesn’t know who the guys are and can’t identify with them, it’s going to be a hard sell.

“Back then I felt, ‘Oh well, I guess there’s no market for boxing in Cornwall’. Now it helps, people grew up with me, I was born and raised here. My career has got to the point where I’ve proven to be an established fighter and a lot of the fans who aren’t hard-core boxing fans feel connected in some way and have followed me and want to now come see me live. It’s exciting, we’re introducing new fans to the sport and it’s good for everybody. It’s good for me and my career and marketability and it’s good for the community and will bring revenue and added business to the city.”

Luis might even be adding some championship lustre back to city that used to be a pipeline to the National Hockey League. The Cornwall Royals were once a dominant force in the town and provided countless players with the stepping stone to super-stardom and professional hockey. Names such Owen Nolan, Dale Hawerchuk, Billy Smith and Doug Gilmour all cut their teeth with The Royals and became stars in the NHL for a franchise that flourished in the 70’s and 80’s before leaving in 1992.

Luis who lost out on WBA interim title on a fight he took on short notice in England and narrowly lost a 114-112, 114-112 115-112 decision that was highly disputed. Luis knows he’s close but at 29 feels the time is now to make his move and believes he has a good fit with current promoter Liveco.

“If we get the turnout we’re hoping for this weekend, why not a North American championship here in Cornwall? Why not? If this turns out to be a profitable event and one that everybody can make some money, why not come back here and in the future bring TV cameras to Cornwall?”

So far ticket sales have been brisk according to Luis who believes that there have been in the region of 2,000 already sold for the Saturday night event. “I’ll say that I’m humbled by it and that it is an honour and a privilege to perform in front of my hometown where people don’t have to travel to see me or watch it in front of the tube. We wanted to keep ticket prices affordable and accommodating; we wanted to attract a blue collar fan base because those are the real fans of the sport. Families, kids, we wanted to make sure that the little guy can get to come out to this event.

One of the underlying factors of signing with Liveco was that they keep me busy and so far they’ve been good on their promise. Part of it is they’re willing to invest and put on their own shows, with or without TV, it makes a huge difference to be able to keep me active and keep me sharp; keeping my career moving forward and gaining that momentum, that’s key.

“I know my opponent Nunez is coming to fight and will want to rain on parade. I’ve been in his shoes before, it’s my job to put out his storm, I’m not going to let him ruin my night.”

Tickets are $25 and available at www.Admission.com (613.938.9400) or at the box office. Doors open at 6:30pm and the first bout is at 8pm.