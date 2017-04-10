Luis set to strike in Cornwall on Saturday

Boxing News

Former world title challenger Tony “Lightning” Luis (22-3, 7 KOs) will fight in his hometown for the first time since turning pro nine years ago when he faces hard-hitting Mexican warrior Noe “El Dengue” Nunez (17-4-1, 13 KOs) in the ten-round lightweight main event this Saturday at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario.

Luis needs an impressive win over Nunez if he is to become a contender – again! It was two years ago that Luis lost a controversial unanimous decision to Derry Mathews for the interim WBA Lightweight title. Luis accepted the challenge on four day’s notice and the fight was in Matthews’ hometown of Liverpool.

“I didn’t get the decision, but I know with my performance, I’ll get another one,” Luis declared. It is a must-win scenario for Luis who will need his speed and savvy against the taller, aggressive, power-punching Nunez. “He packs a dangerous punch,” Luis said of his opponent. “I’ve got to showcase all of my skills to get the win.”

In the co-main event, 2012 Canadian Olympian Custio Clayton (10-0, 8 KOs) of Montreal, Quebec takes on Alfredo Chavez (12-8, 10 KOs) of Mexico, in a welterweight eight-rounder. Clayton has faced ambitious competition in his first 10 bouts, which has included wins over grizzled veterans such as Ivan Pereyra (20-5), Stanislas Salmon (25-3-2), and in his last bout, Clayton stopped Ramses Agaton (17-4-3) in eight rounds on October 20th in Montreal. The dangerous Chavez also has some quality wins on his resume including upsets over a pair of then-undefeated prospects: Johnny Navarrete (10-0-1) and Manolis Plaitis (15-0-1).

In a special feature attraction, outstanding amateur Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo (3-1, 1 KO) of San Diego, CA, goes toe-to-toe with P.G. Tondo (0-1) of Toronto, Ontario in a four round super flyweight encounter. The 18-year-old Andujo compiled a 33-7 record as an amateur – including silver and gold respectively in the 2016 and 2017 National P.A.L. championships – before turning pro in August 2016. Andujo recently signed with Liveco Entertainment.

The undercard also showcases super middleweight Ronnie “Rocket” Robidoux (2-0, 2 KOs) of Akwesasne, Ontario, as he meets head-on rugged Jesus Ortega (2-3-1) of Torreon, Mexico over four rounds.

Also in action, “Lethal” Larry Fryers (2-0, 1 KO) of Ireland is set to clash with Michel Polina (1-2-1, 1 KO) of Monterrey, Mexico in a welterweight four rounder.

Promoter Ron Sanderson of Liveco Boxing is thrilled to showcase a hometown hero in front of a hometown crowd. “It doesn’t get any better than this. These matches, with Tony as the headliner and Custio in the co-main, plus Ronnie and Larry on the undercard, will make for an electrifying evening of boxing.”

Tickets are $25 and available at www.Admission.com (613.938.9400) or at the at the box office. Doors open at 6:30p and the first bout is at 8p.