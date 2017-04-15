Luis stops Nunez

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer at ringside

Tony Luis (23-3) returned home for the first time to fight in front of his hometown Cornwall, Ontario fans and was victorious as opponent Noe Nunez was unable to answer the bell for the 7th round. Luis ripped Nunez with hooks to the body all night and strayed low with one in the 4th that had him on the canvas for a good three minutes. It was for all intents and purposes the turning point of the fight as Luis easily dominated a very angry fighter who was getting the second best of the exchanges. Luis seemed on the verge of stopping the Mexican at the end of the 6th but got the stoppage win when Nunez sank down to his knees in the corner unable to continue.

In the co-feature former Olympian Custio Clayton (11-0) made quick work of Alfredo Chavez rocking him with a right hand and dropping him heavily for a ten count to end the opening round.