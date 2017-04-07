Madiyev mangles Dixon at Fight Club OC

Boxing News

By Rocky Morales at ringside

Ruslan Madiyev (9-0, 4KO) made quick work out of human punching bag, Mike Dixon (7-17-2), stopping him at 2:38 of the second round of a scheduled six round lightweight bout when a California State Athletic Commission official had seen enough and instructed referee, Jack Reiss, to call a halt to the mismatch. Madiyev fired away fearlessly for the 5.5 minutes that the contest lasted while Dixon, 0-4-1 in his last five fights, offered up very little in return.

It was Madiyev’s first stoppage win in his last four fights but it is also worth noting that Dixon had been stopped just three times in his seventeen losses coming into the bout.

Madiyev, a native of Kazakhstan but now fighting out of Big Bear, CA, is a stablemate of unified middleweight champion, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, and like Golovkin, is trained by highly regarded trainer, Abel Sanchez. It was Madiyev’s fourth time fighting at this venue, The Hangar at The OC Fair and Events Center.

In other action, highly talented Ukrainian welterweight, Serhii Bohachuk (4-0, 4KO) stopped Jonathon Aceves (1-3) at 2:10 of the second round of a scheduled four round lightweight contest, when a California State Athletic Commission official (again) jumped on the ring apron and told referee Jack Reiss to halt the bout. Bohachuk put on a very impressive boxing and power punching display against tough but limited Aceves, dropping Aceves in the first round and just ripping punishing shots to his head and body for the duration of the bout. Aceves gave it his best effort, however, but was knocked down in the first round, battered in the second round, and definitely went out on his shield, continuing to give it his all while being assaulted by Bohachuk, except in the final moments.

Bohachuk, like Madiyev, is also trained by Abel Sanchez. Incredibly, just nine weeks into his pro career, Bohachuk has already fought four times, knocking his opponent out each time. At 5’11”, with power and solid footwork, the 21 year old, Bohachuk, appears to have a very promising future.

In action between two debuting lightweights in a scheduled four round contest, George Acosta (1-0) won a unanimous decision over Gabriel Serrano (0-1). Although the two local fighters were cheered on enthusiastically by their family and friends in the crowd, neither fighter was especially impressive but Acosta cruised to an easy unanimous decision victory (40-35 on all three scorecards) that included a second round knockdown. Despite Acosta fighting the entire fight with his hands down, Serrano was unable to land any solid shots to take advantage.

The only other boxing bout of the evening on the hybrid Boxing / MMA card saw Sergio Quiroz (3-0) win a unanimous decision victory over debuting Cody Sessions (0-1). Quiroz was able to easily pick apart Sessions who fought with his hands up but who had zero head movement and frequently and awkwardly switched from Orthodox stance to Southpaw stance to seemingly absolutely zero benefit.

By the end, Sessions face was a bloody mess and his porous defense made Quiroz look like a fearsome power puncher when in fact he has yet to stop a fighter in his first three professional bouts.

Despite the limitations of Sessions, however, Quiroz still put on an impressive boxing display and showed a solid skill set. By way of unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36 and 40-36), Quiroz cruised to the easy victory.

It was a sellout crowd of 1,412, the eighth consecutive sellout for Fight Club OC at The Hangar at The OC Fair and Events Center. Promoter for OC Fight Club is Roy Englebrecht Promotions and Fight Club OC returns on Thursday, June 01st. For ticket information, visit www.fightcluboc.com