Magagane to make first defense of Gauteng lightweight title

Jeffrey Magagane of Soweto makes the first defense of his Gauteng lightweight title when he meets Ayanda Nkosi from the East Rand at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg on Sunday afternoon. Magagane, 26, one of the brightest prospects in South Africa boxing today made his pro debut in October 2015 with a stoppage win over Ombu Moseli and then scored three inside the distance wins before going six rounds against Gift Bholo.

On October 23 last year he beat Michael Mokoena in an all-action fight over ten rounds to win the vacant Gauteng lightweight title to take his record to 6-0; 4.

Nkosi has been fighting as a pro since April 2014 and racked up a record of 5 wins, with 1 inside the distance and only 1 loss against Thembani Hobyane in June 2015.

Nkosi who has fought mostly at featherweight is a skillful fighter but lacks power with only one inside distance victory, will have to be at his best against the rangy and more powerful Magane if he hopes to snatch the decision.

In a featherweight contest scheduled for 8 rounds Rofhiwa Maemu 10-6-2; 7 from Soweto faces Siphiwo Ntsangani 9-4-1; 5 of East London.

Other bouts

Light flyweight: 6 rounds, Percy Mkhize vs Nyelisani Thagambega; Junior lightweight: 6 rounds, Hloni Maboko vs Luvo Ntlebi; Junior middleweight: 6 rounds, Chris Monyai vs John Bopape; Bantamweight: 4 rounds, Vusumuzi Nyauza vs Lemogang Mapitsi; Welterweight: 4 rounds, Faraday Mukandila vs Onke Duke; Featherweight: 4 rounds, Sifiso Hlongwane vs Tyrone Murgatroyd; Junior bantamweight: 4 rounds, Sikho Msiquest Nqothole vs Andrew Gumbo.

The tournament is presented by Sandile Xaka of Supreme Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Alan Toweel.

The tournament is scheduled to start at 2pm.