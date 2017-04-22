Magdaleno massacres Dos Santos

Boxing News

By Rocky Morales at ringside

Defending WBO super bantamweight champion, Jessie Magdaleno (25-0, 18KO), showed he is the real deal in quickly knocking out his Brazilian challenger, Adeilson Dos Santos (18-3, 14KO) on Saturday night at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The southpaw Magdaleno outboxed Dos Santos in the opening round but then picked things up in the second round, staggering Dos Santos with a hard left cross and dropping him with a follow-up right hook. From there, Dos Santos held on for dear life and nearly made it out of the round but another well landed right cross dropped him for a second time. The referee, to the mild protest of Dos Santos stopped the bout seemingly because Dos Santos just wasn’t fighting back rather than Dos Santos being unable to continue. Time of the knockout was 2:51 of the second round and, with the win, Magdaleno successfully defends and retains the WBO super bantamweight championship. After the bout, Magdaleno called out fellow champions Guillermo Rigondeaux (WBA) and Rey Vargas (WBC) to face him in a title unification bout.