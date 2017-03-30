Magwaca-Canoy clash for vacant WBF belt

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

Mzuvukile Magwaca from South Africa faces Filipino Jason Canoy in a clash for the vacant WBF bantamweight belt in Khayelitsha near Cape Town on Friday night. Magwaca (17-0-2, 10 KOs) who has been fighting as a pro for nearly eight years won the vacant IBO Inter-Continental flyweight title in June 2014 when he stopped Michael Enrique (8-1-1) inside the distance.

He had three fights in 2015, but has been inactive since November 2015 when he stopped Raul Eliseo (26-16-3) inside the distance for the vacant WBA International bantamweight title. In his other two fights he scored wins over Mfundo Gwayana and Jose Santos Gonzalez. He will only be having his third fight as a bantamweight.

Canoy, 26, who has a record of 26-6-2, 19 won the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight title in his most recent fight on September 30 2016 when he stopped Jetly Purisma (21-19-4) inside the distance. In his only other fight in 2016 he beat Justoni Autida on points.

It is interesting to note that according Boxrec, on November 22 2015 he lost on points to Hinata Maruta who was making his pro debut.

According to latest ratings on the WBF website neither fighter is listed in the bantamweight class.

On the undercard Bukiwe Nonina and Alesia Graf meet in a clash for the woman’s WBF bantamweight belt.

Former IBF heavyweight champion Francois Botha goes in against Uwe Huck in an eight round exhibition bout.

Other bouts: Junior welterweight: 6 rounds, Vusumzi Tyatyeka v Aphiwe Myoyo; Lightweight: 6 rounds, Bongani Mbiko v Tapiwa Jarvaza; Bantamweight: 6 rounds, Mnikelo Ndema v Mbulelo Dyani; Junior welterweight: 6 rounds, Marius Matamba v Siphamandla Qampi; Welterweight: 4 rounds, Emile Kalekuzi v Mziwamadoda Mijacu; Junior flyweight: 4 rounds, Anathi Hela v Onke Khanzi; Featherweight: 4 rounds, Thembani Mbangatha v Mzukisi Mpinda.