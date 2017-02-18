Maicelo scores big upset; drops WBO #3 Felix five times in decision win

Boxing News

In a clash of former world lightweight title challengers, Jonathan Maicelo (25-2, 12 KOs) scored an upset ten round unanimous decision over WBO #3, IBF #12 rated Jose Felix Jr (35-2-1, 27 KOs) on Friday night at the Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas. In round one Maicelo hit Felix with a vicious hook, knocking him to the ground. In round three Maicelo knocked down Felix again. In round five Felix was knocked down twice by Maicelo. In round nine Felix was knocked down for the fifth time. Felix managed to get to the final bell. Scores were 95-90, 97-88, 96-90.